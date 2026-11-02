Breaking down local election measures across North Central Florida

While there's a lot of attention on Florida's statewide constitutional amendments this election — there are also a number of local charter amendments on the ballots here in North Central Florida.

Let's go through a couple of them.

Marion County School District Operating Millage Renewal

In Marion County, voters will decide whether to renew an added tax. It's the one-mill ad valorem tax where property owners pay $1 per every $1,000 of taxable property value.

The money goes to the school system.

" If the voters decide not to renew it, that's a significant expense that we will have to absorb or either make other tough decisions that could involve staff and positions," school district spokesman Kevin Christian said.

According to Christian, the tax helps pay for art, music and physical education programs in all of the county’s schools.

He also said the Marion County School District has been in a budget deficit, and losing this funding could mean a loss of programs and maybe even staff.

Parks, Trails, Clean Water Protection, Farms and Forests Bond Referendum

Marion County voters will also decide whether to allow $140 million to be used for environmental projects.

If approved, the ballot item would let the county use the money for things like maintenance of parks and trails, natural land preservation and protection of drinking water sources.

District 4 Commissioner Carl Zalak spoke at a meeting earlier this summer when the county was deciding whether to put the question on the ballot.

"I believe that the people of Marion County should decide what, what that looks like, whether it's the conservation elements to protecting our water, the parks," Zalak said.

The money would be paid back through a fee on homeowners' property taxes — capped at $35 per $100,000 of taxable property value.

The ballot item requires a simple majority to pass.

Dunnellon Police Chief Referendum

Meanwhile, in Dunnellon, residents will have a chance to vote on a proposed amendment about law enforcement.

The city says its charter requires the commission to maintain a police force and appoint a chief, which, it says, limits flexibility in choosing how to structure law enforcement services.

Officials say passing the amendment would allow the city to consider options. Things like like contracting support through the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

But they say the amendment only looks to change how the city could restructure its law enforcement service, not whether the city will still keep its police department.

A simple majority is required for it to pass.

Archer Charter Amendment Changing Election Cycle

The City of Archer has proposed four charter Amendments this year.

One of them would change the schedule of their city commission elections. It would move them from spring to the November general election cycle.

" I think the whole point in moving it to November was so that there was greater participation because people show up to vote for state and federal elections," City Manager Donald Barber said.

If passed, a transition schedule would be set for seats one through three for 2028, and seats four and five for 2030.

This would lengthen commissioners’ respective four-year terms by eight months instead of six.

Gainesville Charter Amendment on Filling Commission Vacancies

Gainesville also has a new charter amendment on the ballot.

Currently, vacant mayoral or city commission seats are filled by a special election, voted on by the people.

The new charter amendment is looking to instead allow current commissioners the power to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

The ballot language was approved by the city commission in May.

According to Commissioner Bryan Eastman's Facebook, this amendment would save residents almost $500,000 on the cost of special elections.