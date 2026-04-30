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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

WUFT's new series tells the story of Parkinson's and chemical exposure

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:23 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • A new Pulitzer-funded investigation from WUFT explores the link between Parkinson's and environmental exposures. It's called Poisoned Pathways.
  • Later, WUFT host Glenn Richards interviews singer/songwriter Graham Nash ahead of a performance.
  • Plus, a Gainesville robotics team heads to an international championship today.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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