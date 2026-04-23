A preview of WUFT's special report on the Dunnellon railroad tie fire, "Burning Point"

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



WUFT produced a special series about the Dunnellon railroad tie fire earlier this year. It's called "Burning Point." We'll share three audio stories from the special.

Later, we'll give you the latest updates on various fires spreading across north central Florida and the Nature Coast this week.

Plus, a local organization is working to educate the community on the history of Black cowboys in north central Florida.