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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

A preview of WUFT's special report on the Dunnellon railroad tie fire, "Burning Point"

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published April 23, 2026 at 2:17 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • WUFT produced a special series about the Dunnellon railroad tie fire earlier this year. It's called "Burning Point." We'll share three audio stories from the special.
  • Later, we'll give you the latest updates on various fires spreading across north central Florida and the Nature Coast this week.
  • Plus, a local organization is working to educate the community on the history of Black cowboys in north central Florida.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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