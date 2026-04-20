Neighbors discovered nearly 100,000 creosote-coated railroad ties stockpiled near their homes in October 2025. They remained for months, despite alarms and efforts to remove the ties from Marion County.

In the early morning of Feb. 1, 2026, a Track Line Rail railroad tire stockpile at a CSX Transportation facility operated by Florida Northern Rail caught fire. An Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement investigation is underway to determine why and how it happened.

In this special report from WUFT News, our reporters explore the early warning signs of Dunnellon’s railroad tire fire, hear from witnesses and follow up with officials about who is to be held to account.