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Pat Taylor, a Blue Cove resident, stamps out embers in her backyard as debris falls from the sky during the Dunnellon railroad tie fire on Feb. 1. (Courtesy of Pat Taylor)

Dunnellon used to be known largely for the crystal-clear Rainbow River and its peaceful way of life. Now, in the wake of a devastating railroad tie fire, blackened debris tells a different story. Residents are left questioning why warnings were ignored for months and whether corporate rail interests have derailed their safety.

A timeline of warnings

Neighbors discovered nearly 100,000 creosote-coated railroad ties stockpiled near their homes in October 2025. They remained for months, despite alarms and efforts to remove the ties from Marion County.

In the early morning of Feb. 1, 2026, a Track Line Rail railroad tire stockpile at a CSX Transportation facility operated by Florida Northern Rail caught fire. An Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement investigation is underway to determine why and how it happened.

In this special report from WUFT News, our reporters explore the early warning signs of Dunnellon’s railroad tire fire, hear from witnesses and follow up with officials about who is to be held to account.

Bill White, Dunnellon’s former mayor and vice president of the Rainbow River Conservation, said he walked along the stockpiles of rail ties in Dunnellon in October — months before the fire. “The stench and the smell of the creosote got to the point that I was starting to feel sick,” White said. (Courtesy of Bill White)
Special Reports
The paper trail of a disaster
Dunnellon residents raised concerns for months as stockpiled railroad ties sat exposed, yet prevention efforts proved insufficient to stop the fire that many now say was inevitable.
Early morning sky as dark smoke rises from thousands of creosote-treated rail ties burned on Feb 1. (Courtesy of Carl Zalak, Marion County Commissioner District 4 Facebook page)
Special Reports
Fire in the dark
Toxic embers blew over Dunnellon as thick black smoke blanketed neighborhoods of fearful residents.
An aerial image shows the nearly empty CSX property on Feb. 15, as crews worked to remove remaining rail ties. (Juan Carlos Chaoui/WUFT News)
Special Reports
Breathing the aftermath
Charred grounds make way for questions of accountability, environmental protections and the future for residents in this burned corner of Florida’s paradise.
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