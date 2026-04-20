Fire in the dark

Special Report Dunnellon, once defined by the Rainbow River, now faces fallout from a railroad tie fire, as residents question ignored warnings and rail interests. Read more

Before the stockpiles of railroad ties were able to be removed from Dunnellon, the worst-case scenario unfolded. Towering flames lit a dark morning sky, filling the air with smoke and fear for residents about the future of their homes.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 1, a fire broke out among the stockpiles of railroad ties. Approximately 100,000 creosote-treated ties burned, sending towering flames and thick, dark smoke into the air. City and county leaders declared a local state of emergency.

Based on Marion County Fire Rescue’s incident report, fire crews worked to contain the blaze and prevent extension into surrounding wooded areas and neighborhoods. The fire posed a significant risk due to its proximity to residential structures.

Officials say the fire was approximately 500 feet long and 15 to 20 feet tall. The incident remained under close observation even after initial control, as smoldering ties and deep-seated heat posed a risk of rekindling.

Investigators were expected to review the cause of ignition and evaluate compliance with prior enforcement actions related to the storage of the railroad ties. MCFR has not yet released the results of that investigation.

Watch 02012026_MCFR_BurningTies.mp4

(Video courtesy of Marion County Fire Rescue)

Residents were urged to keep windows closed and limit outside activity as the smoke settled over Blue Cove, Chatmire and nearby neighborhoods. Fire officials warned the smoke could contain hazardous substances from the burning creosote.

“When I walked outside the house, I could taste it,” Blue Cove resident Kristen Steward said. “I could smell it. It was in my flannel shirt.”

The fire spread quickly, fueled by harsh winter conditions.

1 of 7 — 02012026_MCFR_Firefighters.jpg Marion County Fire Rescue crews working to extinguish the large stockpile of railroad ties treated with creosote. (Courtesy of Marion County Fire Rescue) 2 of 7 — FB - Breathtaking Florida's View 1.jpg An aerial drone view of the creosote-treated rail ties burned on Feb. 1. (Courtesy of Breathtaking Florida’s View Facebook) 3 of 7 — 02012026_MCFR_PlumeTiesFire.jpg Railroad ties ablaze and dark smoke in the air captured outside of the River Wheel Marine, a boat detailing company. (Courtesy of Marion County Fire Rescue) 4 of 7 — FB - Breathtaking Florida's View 5.jpg An aerial drone view of the creosote-treated rail ties burned on Feb. 1. (Courtesy of Breathtaking Florida’s View Facebook) 5 of 7 — 02012026_MCFR_CraneTiesFire.jpg Marion County Fire Rescue crews working to extinguish the large stockpile of railroad ties near East McKinney Street and North Williams Street in Dunnellon. (Courtesy of Marion County Fire Rescue) 6 of 7 — 02012026_MCFR_BurningTies2.jpg Dark smoke rises into the air as thousands of creosote-treated rail ties burned on Feb. 1. (Courtesy of Marion County Fire Rescue) 7 of 7 — FB - Carl Zalak Commish 1.jpg Marion County Fire Rescue crews working to extinguish the large stockpile of railroad ties treated with creosote. (Courtesy of Carl Zalak, Marion County Commissioner District 4 Facebook page)

Temperatures dropped into the lower 20s, with wind chills near 10 degrees. Strong northwesterly winds sustained around 15 miles per hour, pushing smoke and embers across the surrounding area.

The region was also experiencing extremely dry conditions with Marion County in the midst of a drought. Vegetation in the area had become brittle and highly flammable.

Residents in Chatmire, the community closest to the stockpile, described feeling fear and frustration as the fire burned for hours.

Latanga Briggs, a Chatmire resident, said she was unaware of the danger as it unfolded.

“I didn't hear no sirens. I didn't get an emergency call or anything that the fire was going on.” Latanga Briggs, Chatmire resident

Cathy Redd, another Chatmire resident, echoed concerns about the lack of official notifications, saying information came through informal channels instead.

“I never heard from an official. Never,” Redd said. “It was all word of mouth, all on Facebook and through neighbors or people who had been by the fire.”

Marion County officials declined to comment to WUFT, citing active litigation, and said they could not provide additional details in order to protect the integrity of the case.

Nearby business owners also described the moment they realized the severity of the fire. Jim Peterson said the situation escalated quickly.

“I see all this white smoke, and I hear this clink,” Peterson said. “And said — oh, you got to get over there, the whole place is on fire and you got to move your stuff.”

Peterson added that the incident had an immediate emotional and physical impact on his family, including his daughter.

“Really triggered over this whole thing, she was the first one to get sick,” he said.

His daughter, Charlie Peterson, described confusing conditions as smoke filled their home.

“It was just chaos, it was complete chaos,” she said. “It was gray, like haze all over our kitchen. And it smelled. It smelled so strong.”

For residents living closest to the fire, the threat felt immediate and personal. Karrin Gordon said smoldering remnants were drifting dangerously close to homes.

“We saw embers falling on our houses,” Gordon said. “I packed up everything I thought I would need and my dogs. And I left.”

Residents spoke at a city council workshop on Feb. 2 — one day after the fire. Some expressed shock, while others said the disaster was a long time coming.

“I am heartbroken today,” Karrin Gordon said as she fought back tears. She began raising concerns in October about the stockpile 500 feet from her Blue Cove home.

Despite months of warnings and enforcement actions to remove the railroad ties, White said the risk was not treated with enough urgency. CSX Transportation declined to comment.

“This should have been looked at as a possible catastrophe,” said Bill White, Dunnellon’s former mayor and vice president of a nonprofit called the Rainbow River Conservation. “But no one really felt the Titanic was going to hit the iceberg.”

Before photo courtesy of Flying High in Florida Facebook | After aerial by Juan Carlos Chaoui/WUFT News