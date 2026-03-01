About Burning Point

This project reconstructs the timeline of events leading up to and following a massive rail tie fire in Dunnellon, Florida, that sent thick, potentially hazardous smoke over nearby communities. A team of WUFT students reported Burning Point through interviews with residents, local officials and environmental experts while examining public records to examine the warnings, decisions and enforcement actions surrounding the rail tie stockpile.

Through firsthand accounts and documented evidence, the story explores concerns about environmental risk, public health and accountability, as well as the ongoing recovery efforts and legal action in the fire’s aftermath.

Reach out to WUFT News if you have questions or suggestions about this special report.

Journalists

Faculty adviser: Ethan Magoc, director of the Innovation News Center

Special thanks:

