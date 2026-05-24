United for ALICE Disaster Assistance Tracker

This episode features United Way of North Central Florida’s partnership with United for ALICE, a national research organization that expands our understanding of financial hardship by spotlighting households that are ALICE®: Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. United for ALICE focuses on households that have income above the poverty level but below the cost of basics. The ALICE Disaster Assistance Tracker combines weekly updated FEMA data with annual ALICE data to help communities better understand where disasters have hit hardest; the resulting number of assistance applications, approvals and denials; and the types of assistance received by households at different income levels.

Amber Miller, President and CEO of United Way of North Central Florida and Dr. Stephanie Hoopes from United for ALICE share information on the exciting new data tool which includes information on how weather and other disasters have impacted households in the North Central Florida area since 2010.

United Way of North Central Florida and United for ALICE

www.uwof.org/alice

