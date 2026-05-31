FPREN Meteorologists Megan Borowski and Audrey Shirley on the 2026 Hurricane Season Forecast

This episode takes a look at the forecast for the 2026 hurricane season and its possible impact on Florida coastal and inland communities. If a storm approaches, the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) is a critical link between Florida’s public media stations and the state’s Emergency Management Network. FPREN provides real-time weather, safety and evacuation information to help protect residents during storms, hurricanes and other severe weather events. FPREN also provides weather forecasts and storm tracking to broadcast stations in the South Carolina Education Television Network.

FPREN Senior Meteorologist Megan Borowski and Meteorologist Audrey Shirley discuss the importance of being weather aware, the forecast for the 2026 hurricane season and the likelihood for major storms and tropical disturbances to impact the counties served by WUFT. They also share information on weather resources that are available on-air, online and from the free Florida Storms app available for iPhone and Android devices.

WUFT Weather: WUFT.org/weather

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network

Florida Storms app: iPhone, Android

