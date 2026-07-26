Fifth Annual Cedar Key Shark Swim 2026

This episode features the fifth annual Cedar Key Shark Swim on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at noon. The 0.42-mile event route traverses a path from the island of Atsena Otie to Cedar Key at low tide and attracts participants from all over Florida and the southeast. Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key School, the only school on the island and the smallest public school in Florida for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants can swim the route or use non-powered accessories including floaties, rafts and whacky inflatables. The event also includes shark conservation awareness presentations. The popularity of this unique community event continues to grow year after year.

Michael Pressley Bobbitt, event coordinator, self-proclaimed Clambassador and accomplished author and playwright, shares details on the Cedar Key Shark Swim and how the yearly cultural event is educational, a benefit for the school and a time for costumes, floats and silly fellowship. He also offers an update on restoration efforts after the Gulf island endured Hurricane’s Idalia, Debbie and Helene.

Saturday, August 15 | Noon

Meet at the sand spit at the corner of G Street and 1st Street

0.42 mile swim to Atsena Otie

cedarkeysharkswim.com

NOTE: The swim departs the sand spit in front the Beachfront Motel at low tide as the tide is coming in. This creates a roughly 0.42-mile distance, about a third of which can be waded. Clam boats will line the course to offer rest stops for those who need breaks along the way. The U.S. Coast Guard and FWC will provide additional safety resources. Ferry rides back to town will be provided.