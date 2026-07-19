Dr. Antoine Haywood, Community Journalism - Encore

Antoine Haywood

This episode features Dr. Antoine Haywood, a Journalism assistant professor at the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications who studies community participation and representation in local media. Haywood is keen on understanding how communities use local communication infrastructure such as community-made video, radio, press and digital publications to articulate regional identity, build social capital and fill local news and information gaps.

Haywood discusses his collaborative research projects involving community organizations, civic associations, health and human service initiatives and creative arts groups that use diverse, participatory storytelling methods to foster collective learning, civic engagement and community care. Before earning his Ph.D. at the University of Pennsylvania, he spent 15 years directing public engagement programs, youth media initiatives and local documentary projects at community media centers in Atlanta and Philadelphia.