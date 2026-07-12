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Florida Springs Council Swamp Boogie

Published July 12, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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Swamp Boogie III - Saturday, July 18.

This episode features the third annual Florida Springs Council Swamp Boogie on Saturday, July 18, 2026 from 5 to 10 p.m. at First Magnitude Brewing Company off South Main Street in Gainesville. The event is free and open to the public, however monetary donations can be made in support of their protection efforts for Florida’s springs. The swampiest bash of the summer includes live swamp-folk music from local groups, displays from local artists who have featured springs in their work, food trucks and tasty craft beverages.

Florida Springs Council Engagement Director Brenda Wells shares information on the event celebrating Florida’s wild, weird, beautiful springs and swampy places as well as the mission of the Council to protect Florida’s springs through policy, law and grassroots action. More information their efforts is at floridaspringscouncil.org.

Swamp Boogie
July 18, 2026 | 5 to 10 p.m.
First Magnitude Brewing Company
1220 SE Veitch Street
Gainesville

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