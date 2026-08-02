Dr. Heidi Keegan, Alachua County Reads

This episode features Dr. Heidi Keegan from the new literacy initiative Alachua County Reads, supported by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners, the Children’s Trust of Alachua County and the Center for Nonprofit Excellence. The Alachua County Reads collaborative will launch virtual and physical literacy hubs, start training teachers in four public schools, and continue expanding intervention services in the community. Starting in 2027, Phase Two will begin working in early learning centers to expand readiness for school, work with more public schools and find more community partners to offer literacy support and skills building services. The resources will be geared toward all age groups from zero to 99.

Dr. Heidi Keegan, School administrator and Literacy Coordinator for Alachua County Reads shares information on the collaborative, available resources and the need for volunteers who are interested in serving on the Advisory Council to promote the project and encourage community-wide participation.

Alachua County Reads

www.alachuacountyreads.org

