WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Dr. Heidi Keegan, Alachua County Reads

By Sue Wagner
Published August 2, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Alachua County Reads

This episode features Dr. Heidi Keegan from the new literacy initiative Alachua County Reads, supported by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners, the Children’s Trust of Alachua County and the Center for Nonprofit Excellence. The Alachua County Reads collaborative will launch virtual and physical literacy hubs, start training teachers in four public schools, and continue expanding intervention services in the community. Starting in 2027, Phase Two will begin working in early learning centers to expand readiness for school, work with more public schools and find more community partners to offer literacy support and skills building services. The resources will be geared toward all age groups from zero to 99.

Dr. Heidi Keegan, School administrator and Literacy Coordinator for Alachua County Reads shares information on the collaborative, available resources and the need for volunteers who are interested in serving on the Advisory Council to promote the project and encourage community-wide participation.

Alachua County Reads
www.alachuacountyreads.org

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required