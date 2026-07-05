WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

Operation Catnip - Encore

By Sue Wagner
Published July 5, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Leah Hawes of Operation Catnip in the WUFT-FM studio.
Operation Catnip
Operation Catnip Gainesville Development Director Leah Hawes in the WUFT-FM studio.

This episode features Operation Catnip in Gainesville. The organization provides life-saving work to improve the lives of cats and the communities in which they live by spaying, neutering and vaccinating free-roaming cats, limiting the birth of kittens, mentoring programs around the county and North Central Florida and assist with training veterinarians to save America’s community cats. Operation Catnip conducts spay and neuter clinics three days a week under the supervision of an on-site veterinarian and shelter medicine students from the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. Clinic services for vaccinations and worming are also available.

Development Director Leah Hawes shares information on their efforts to control the feral cat population in North Central Florida, their available services including humane traps and other surgeries and the need for volunteers to help with cat care, feeding and maintaining the facility at 912 Northeast 2nd Street in the Duckpond neighborhood in downtown Gainesville.

Operation Catnip
www.ocgainesville.org

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required