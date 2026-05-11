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Tell Me About It

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

By Sue Wagner
Published May 11, 2026 at 9:57 AM EDT
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A man in period clothing stands with a vintage motorcycle on a brick road at the 2025 Distnguished Gentleman's Ride.

This episode features The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride in Gainesville on May 17, 2026. Attendees will meet up at Gainesville Harley Davidson beginning at 10 a.m. and the ride starts at 11:30 a.m. The worldwide nonprofit event unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health. Globally, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men. Over 10 million men around the world are living with or beyond a prostate cancer diagnosis.

The Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia and inspired by a photo of TV show “Mad Men’s” Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit. The themed ride connects niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support men’s health. Vintage machines, classically styled motorcycles and modern bikes inspired by heritage design are all welcome.

Coordinators Faren Healey and Camden Brisco share how the ride is about celebrating classic styled motorcycles, the culture that surrounds them and bringing the community together in support of a great cause.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride
May 17, 2026 | Meet up at 10 a.m. | Ride at 11:30 a.m.
Return for Gathering at 12:30 p.m.

Sponsored by Gainesville Harley-Davidson and Easy Riders of North Central Florida

Location:
Gainesville Harley-Davidson
4125 NW 97th Blvd.
Gainesville
Event link: gentlemansride.com/events/united-states/gainesville-fl

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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