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Tell Me About It

Grandstand Magazine

By Sue Wagner
Published May 3, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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Cover of the inaugural issue of "Grandstand" magazine featuring Grant Holloway.

This episode features Grandstand – the new student-produced sports magazine from the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The magazine was created in the fall of 2025 by Journalism Sports Lecturer Ryan Hunt’s Advanced Sports Storytelling class. Editor-in-Chief Liana Handler and Managing Editor Noah White led a team that included over 20 contributors, seven print/graphic designers and multiple web developers focusing on storytelling that is creative, thought-provoking and engaging. Online stories are posted once a week, and the inaugural print issue was launched in April. Additional print issues will be produced each spring. The cover of the inaugural issue featured UF alumnus, three-time World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Grant Holloway.

Founder Ryan Hunt and Journalism students Liana Handler and Noah White tell us about how the students came together to create a unique publication that covers sports in Gainesville, the state and beyond. Digital stories are available at grandstandmag.com.

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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