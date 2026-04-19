Today’s episode features the Keep Alachua County Beautiful Great American Cleanup Main Event on Saturday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Massey Park Recreation Center, also known as Westside Park, located at 1001 NW 34th Street in Gainesville. The Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program that motivates individuals to take greater responsibility for their community and the collection of litter. The 2026 event will also include a tire roundup for residents only. The event is open to families, groups and individuals and KACB will provide free cleanup supplies and a Gainesville site to beautify. Cleaning supplies are also available for pickup from the KACB office prior to the event and at Massey Park on the day of the event.

Carlos Gonzales, Executive Director of Keep Alachua County Beautiful, shares information on the annual clean up event as well as information on the non-profit organization that has the mission to beautify, conserve resources, recycle, educate and preserve our community’s environmental legacy.

Keep Alachua County Beautiful Great American Cleanup

April 25 | 8 a.m. to noon

Westside Park

More information available at www.kacb.org

