2026 GFAA Artist Studio Tour

This episode features the Gainesville Fine Arts Association Artist Studio Tour, a self-guided tour through working artist studios in and around Gainesville. The event is free and kicks off with a special event from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 29 at the GFAA Gallery at 1314 South Main Street. Participants can meet the artists and sample culinary creations and beverages from vendors including Vine Sourdough Bakery and First Magnitude Brewing Company. Maps will be available at the event and online for the studio tour locations that will be open on Saturday, May 30 and Sunday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. While at the studios visitors can view each artists’ creative process through examples and impromptu demonstrations and can purchase original work directly from the artists.

GFAA Tour Co-Coordinators and artists Michelle Nagri and Peter Senesac and Gainesville artist Amy Richard share information on the 31 participating artists in 24 studios, how to access the online interactive map at gfaastudiotour.org and what to expect during this spring event.

Gainesville Fine Arts Association (GFAA)

2026 Artist Studio Tour

May 29 – Kick off at GFAA Gallery, 1314 S. Main Street, Gainesville

May 30-31 – Artist Studio Tour available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For information on sponsors, the artists and an interactive map: www.gfaastudiotour.org

