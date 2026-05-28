Marion County Public Library to host Summer BreakSpot meals

Marion County Public Library Flyer for Marion County Summer Break Spot details all locations and days.

The Marion County Public Library will host events all summer to offer something fun for the whole family — and meals for children under 18.

BreakSpot will run programs and meals at several library branches in Marion County, starting June 2 and running through August 8. Here's a list of the offerings from the group, sponsored by the USDA and Shores Assembly of God.

Tuesdays

Belleview Public Library - 13145 SE Highway 484, Belleview



10:30 a.m. program | noon meal

Reddick Public Library - 15150 NW Gainesville Road, Reddick



10:30 a.m. program | noon meal

Wednesdays

Fort McCoy Public Library - 14660 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy



10:30 a.m. program | 11:30 a.m. meal

Ocala Public Library Headquarters - 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala



Drop-in program | noon meal

Thursdays

Freedom Public Library - 5870 SW 95th St., Ocala



11 a.m. program | 12:30 p.m. meal

Fridays

Dunnellon Public Library - 20351 Robinson Rd., Dunnellon



10:30 a.m. program | noon meal

Forest Public Library - 905 S. Highway 314A, Ocklawaha

