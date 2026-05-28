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Marion County Public Library to host Summer BreakSpot meals

WUFT | By WUFT News
Published May 28, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
Flyer for Marion County Summer Break Spot details all locations and days.
Marion County Public Library
Flyer for Marion County Summer Break Spot details all locations and days.

The Marion County Public Library will host events all summer to offer something fun for the whole family — and meals for children under 18.

BreakSpot will run programs and meals at several library branches in Marion County, starting June 2 and running through August 8. Here's a list of the offerings from the group, sponsored by the USDA and Shores Assembly of God.

Tuesdays
Belleview Public Library - 13145 SE Highway 484, Belleview

  • 10:30 a.m. program | noon meal

Reddick Public Library - 15150 NW Gainesville Road, Reddick

  • 10:30 a.m. program | noon meal

Wednesdays
Fort McCoy Public Library - 14660 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy

  • 10:30 a.m. program | 11:30 a.m. meal

Ocala Public Library Headquarters - 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala

  • Drop-in program | noon meal

Thursdays
Freedom Public Library - 5870 SW 95th St., Ocala

  • 11 a.m. program | 12:30 p.m. meal

Fridays
Dunnellon Public Library - 20351 Robinson Rd., Dunnellon

  • 10:30 a.m. program | noon meal

Forest Public Library - 905 S. Highway 314A, Ocklawaha

  • 11 a.m. program | noon meal
Tags
Events food servicecommunityMarion CountyReddickBelleviewOcalaOcklawaha
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