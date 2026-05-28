Marion County Public Library to host Summer BreakSpot meals
The Marion County Public Library will host events all summer to offer something fun for the whole family — and meals for children under 18.
BreakSpot will run programs and meals at several library branches in Marion County, starting June 2 and running through August 8. Here's a list of the offerings from the group, sponsored by the USDA and Shores Assembly of God.
Tuesdays
Belleview Public Library - 13145 SE Highway 484, Belleview
- 10:30 a.m. program | noon meal
Reddick Public Library - 15150 NW Gainesville Road, Reddick
- 10:30 a.m. program | noon meal
Wednesdays
Fort McCoy Public Library - 14660 NE Highway 315, Fort McCoy
- 10:30 a.m. program | 11:30 a.m. meal
Ocala Public Library Headquarters - 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala
- Drop-in program | noon meal
Thursdays
Freedom Public Library - 5870 SW 95th St., Ocala
- 11 a.m. program | 12:30 p.m. meal
Fridays
Dunnellon Public Library - 20351 Robinson Rd., Dunnellon
- 10:30 a.m. program | noon meal
Forest Public Library - 905 S. Highway 314A, Ocklawaha
- 11 a.m. program | noon meal