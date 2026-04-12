This episode features the Caregiver’s Festival set for April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Senior Recreational Center at 5701 NW 34th Boulevard in Gainesville. The community event, created to celebrate and support the people who care for others every day, includes inspiring speakers, live entertainment, wellness activities, opportunities to relax and recharge, helpful caregiving resources, local vendors and community organizations and a chance to connect with other caregivers who understand the journey.

Virginia Grant, founder of the nonprofit organization Assurance and coordinator of The Caregiver’s Festival, shares information on available respite services and resources for assistance for caregiver’s of children with special needs in Alachua, Marion and Bradford counties. Her organization also has an extended reach through online webinars and sessions where people can check in and talk about their experiences and challenges with providing care for others and for themselves.

The Caregiver’s Festival

Saturday, April 18 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senior Recreation Center

5701 NW 34th Boulevard, Gainesville

For more information and to reserve your space: www.assurancegnv.org/copy-of-about