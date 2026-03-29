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Tell Me About It

Third annual UF Orange and Blue Film Festival

By Sue Wagner
Published March 29, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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Orange & Blue Film Festival - April 10-12, 2026

This episode features the third annual University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications Orange and Blue Film Festival. The three-day event, the largest state-wide collegiate and high school film festival hosted by a Florida university, will be April 10-12 at various locations on the UF campus and in Gainesville. Since its inception, the festival has welcomed filmmakers, guests and industry talent to the Gainesville-based event.

In just two years, the Orange and Blue Film Festival has grown into Florida’s largest student-run festival by treating its operations as a live research and development lab. Luis Lageyre, UF graduate student and founder and executive director, shares information on building a university-backed, Gen Z–driven model that is testing new answers to the industry’s core challenges: sustainability, audience relevance and talent development.

Third Annual Orange and Blue Film Festival
April 10-12, 2026
Information on the films, screen times and locations available at:
www.jou.ufl.edu/orange-and-blue-film-festival/

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
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