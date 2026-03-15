This episode features Gainesville Modern Weekend 2026 on March 20-22, 2026. The three-day event showcases Mid-Century Modern architecture in Gainesville and Alachua County. The fun begins on Friday, March 20 at 6 p.m. with a Drinks and Dwellings VIP Cocktail Party “Tiki: Mai Tais & Mod Times.” The event features food, specialty cocktails and live music. On Saturday, March 21 self-guided tours will commence from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can tour six homes from the Mid-Century Modern era (1945-1975) in the Mallory Gardens, Clear Lake, Lowlands, Masonwood, Westmorland Estates and University Acres neighborhoods. The tour includes on-site docents, information posters about the homes and architects and a commemorative posters by Alfred Phillips will be available. The final event is Sunday, March 22 at UF Emerson Alumni Hall. Dr. Wayne Wood will speak on “The Remarkable Mid-Century Architecture of Northeast Florida and Its Links to Gainesville.”

Clarissa Carr, Digital Scholarship Specialist from the UF Center for Humanities and Public Sphere, and Cleary Larkin, Director of the UF Historic Preservation Program, share information on the annual event, Mid-Century Modern buildings in Gainesville and the organization’s efforts to promote education, advocacy and awareness of the architectural design.

Gainesville Modern Weekend 2026

March 20: “Tiki: Mai Tais and Mod Times” VIP Cocktail Party

March 21: Mid-Century Modern Home Tour

March 22: MOD Talks Lecture at UF Emerson Alumni Hall

More information on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GainesvilleModern

