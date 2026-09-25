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Waldo Homecoming Festival set to kick off fourth year

WUFT | By Nicole Scura
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:34 PM EDT
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In Waldo, the fourth-annual Homecoming Festival is coming up this weekend.

Waldo's history is rooted in railroads, which used to be the focus of the event. Now, the Homecoming Festival celebrates more of the city's traditions.  

WUFT's Nicole Scura spoke with Julie Stokes about it. She's one of the organizers with the Waldo New Vision Coalition.

The event will take place from Sept. 25 to the 27. Across the three days there will be a parade, a comedy show, and a basketball tournament.
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Nicole Scura
Nicole is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Nicole Scura

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