Food banks, dietitians weigh in on new SNAP restrictions in Florida

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As Florida’s new restrictions to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program take effect, local food banks and dietitians are raising concerns about their potential long-term impacts on food insecurity and health outcomes.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, coverage is largely used by Americans with incomes below the poverty line, and food aid advocates warn that the tightened eligibility requirements would make it tougher for families in need to obtain the benefits.

Following the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill in July 2025, which was legislation signed by President Donald Trump issuing sweeping tax breaks and cuts to food aid and health care programs, SNAP participation has fallen by 5 million people nationwide or 12%, according to an estimate by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities . In Florida, participation has fallen by almost 20%.

Previously, adults 55 needed to work or volunteer to receive SNAP benefits, but the age range for work requirement has expanded to include adults 55 to 64. Now exempt are those 65 and older. Exemptions for veterans, homeless people and adults transitioning out of foster care were removed.

Florida introduced further restrictions on what can be purchased using SNAP benefits, including an April policy implemented by the state’s Department of Children and Families , indicating that recipients can’t use this program to purchase soda, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts with SNAP.

In August, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a similar restriction on the state’s Temporary Cash Assistance program, or TCA, which provides temporary financial assistance to low-income Florida residents for certain expenses such as food and rent. The amendment restricts TCA benefits from being used for the purchase of certain things such as tattoos and tobacco products.

With fewer households receiving SNAP benefits, local nutrition experts have raised questions about the long-term nutritional impacts of the reductions, including their potential contributions to food insecurity in Florida.

Restrictions on sugary beverages, although “good in theory,” could create barriers for food access, especially for families experiencing food insecurity, said Amy Mobley, a nutrition professor at the University of Florida.

“It's likely going to make the process worse,” Mobley said of these restrictions. “It's not necessarily going to result in improved diet quality of the individuals, which would ultimately be our goal.”

Low-income families with babies are particularly vulnerable to reductions in SNAP benefits, especially with rising food costs and the need to purchase additional products such as diapers and formula, Mobley added. Another concern is whether these families, who may live in areas without accessible food pantries or access to fruits and vegetables, face nutritional deficiencies that later in life could cause chronic diseases.

Increased SNAP restrictions may also make recipients hesitant to use their benefits because of stigmas surrounding government assistance, Mobley said.

“There's already enough stigma on people receiving benefits who don't decide to either apply for them or use them, and they really could really need them, but they get embarrassed at the grocery store already using the benefits,” Mobley said. “This is going to make it that much more difficult because it's a bit cloudy on what counts and what doesn't count, and I think retailers are still trying to navigate all of that.”

A view outside Bread of the Mighty Food Bank, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla. (Olivia Lofaso/WUFT News)

Food banks in Central Florida are continuing to navigate increased demand from SNAP recipients and people who have become ineligible for the program.

Demand for food assistance has increased significantly since the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, said Stephanie Palacios, the senior director of advocacy and government relations at Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida. Following the passage of the bill, about 131,000 Central Floridians have fallen off SNAP benefits, Palacios said.

“It kind of was a storm because it coincided with the government shutdown that impacted people who were eligible for SNAP receiving their benefits,” Palacios said of the bill. “So demand at all of our associated pantries skyrocketed.”

Palacios said the organization distributes 300,000 meals a day across seven counties in Central Florida. She said the organization is working to help families, people on fixed incomes and individuals experiencing short-term financial difficulties.

Although it is difficult to predict how demand will change as SNAP benefits are reduced, she said the organization is working to educate other pantries and communities about the changes.

“We are seeing more and more families that are working one or two jobs come to pantries to fill in that gap with gas prices being high and housing costs high, as well as groceries,” Palacios said. “It's kind of a perfect storm for a family who is living paycheck to paycheck.”