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UF alum, author discusses graphic novel on Cuban children sent to U.S. in 1960s

WUFT | By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:43 PM EDT
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In the 1960s, a mass exodus of tens of thousands of Cuban children arrived in the United States.

Many of them were sent here by their families, who feared they would be indoctrinated by Fidel Castro's regime in Cuba. Now, there's a new graphic novel that tells their story. Andre Frattino is an award winning author and University of Florida alum. He recently wrote a graphic novel called "We Are Pan." It's a fictionalized retelling of real accounts from surviving Pedro Pans. Recently, Kristin Chermont Spina spoke to him about it and asked him to first explain the Pedro Pan program.

If you're interested in learning more, Frattino will be at an author event at the Matheson History Museum in Gainesville on October 1st at 7 p.m.
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Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina

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