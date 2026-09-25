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You know the Alachua County Library, but here's what you don't know

WUFT | By Sam Rislin
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:38 PM EDT

As the library district gets ready to celebrate its 40th anniversary, we asked a library official what people may not realize when it comes to the library.

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Alachua County Library District is celebrating 40 years of giving back to the community on Oct. 3.

The district said it is now serving more than 250,000 Alachua County residents. Brad McClenny is the public relations and marketing manager for the district. WUFT's Sam Rislin spoke with him recently, and asked, "What are some cool things the library provides that people may not realize?"

The library's 40th anniversary celebrations take place at the main Alachua County Library District headquarters on Saturday morning, October 3rd.
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Sam Rislin
Sam is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
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