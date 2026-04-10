Snake activity rises as weather warms

As temperatures rise across North Central Florida, more snakes are starting to appear in backyards, sidewalks and sometimes even inside homes. But before panic sets in, experts say most of these encounters are nothing to fear.

“Snakes are the least confrontational animals you’ll ever come across,” said Joseph Valle, an experienced snake relocator who has spent more than a decade working with them. “They don’t want anything to do with anybody.”

With spring settling in, snakes are becoming more active after months of conserving energy. Warmer weather allows them to move more freely, making them easier to spot in neighborhoods and public spaces.

Unlike humans, snakes rely on external heat to regulate their body temperature, so changes in climate temperature directly affect their behavior.

“ They're looking for places like asphalt concrete,” said Cameron Wolf, a zoo educator at Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo. “You can often find them in the road or on sidewalks because the asphalt or the concrete gathers heat throughout the day.”

Spring is one of the busiest times of the year for snakes. After remaining relatively inactive during colder periods, they begin searching for food. That increase in movement often leads to more sightings, especially in areas where people live.

Wildlife biologist Steven Klioze said this pattern is typical in Florida, where snakes can be active throughout the year.

“In Florida, you can find snakes all year-round,” Klioze said. “But most consistently, I would say in the spring and fall.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean there are more snakes than usual. Instead, they are simply more visible as they move around more frequently in search of resources.

Experts say the increase in encounters is not only related to the weather. Human development is also a major factor. As Gainesville and surrounding areas continue to grow, natural habitats are being replaced with neighborhoods, roads and commercial buildings.

Sammie, a Florida pine snake, rests on a branch at the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo on April 3, 2026. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)

“ As we take away that land, those animals don't have anywhere to go. It's not their fault.” Klioze said. “We're taking their homes and replacing them with our homes, and then we get mad when they end up in our homes.”

Current drought conditions may also be contributing to these encounters — with limited water sources, animals are sometimes pushed to move outside their usual areas in search of water, increasing the chances of crossing paths with people.

Alachua County is currently under a burn ban through April 17 due to dry conditions and increased wildfire risk, highlighting just how severe the lack of rainfall has become.

Experts say that most snakes seen in Gainesville are harmless. The common species in the area include eastern rat snakes, black racers and corn snakes — all non-venomous and generally not aggressive.

Florida is home to more than 40 species of snakes, but only six are venomous. Even then, experts emphasize that venomous snakes tend to avoid human interaction whenever possible.

Joseph Valle (left) handles an eastern diamondback rattlesnake during a demonstration at Jonesville Park on April 2, 2026, as Cory Woliver assists. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)

If someone encounters a snake, the most important thing to do is stay calm and keep a safe distance — especially if it is a venomous one.

“ If you find a venomous snake in the yard, ideally I would like somebody to keep an eye on it,” Valle said. “Do not piss it off before I get there. Please don't poke it with a stick. Don't throw things at it. Just take a picture and stay away from it, where you can see it.”

Trying to interact with a snake, whether to move it or harm it, can increase the risk of getting bitten. Klioze said most snake bites happen when people attempt to handle them.

“ The large majority of snake bites occur when people are trying to kill or capture a snake,” said Klioze. “If you leave a snake alone, your chances of getting bit are reduced considerably.”

If a snake enters a home, experts recommend contacting a trained snake relocator. Many volunteers in Florida provide this service for free through resources like the Free Snake Relocation Directory , which connects residents with nearby responders.

Cory Woliver uses a snake hook to handle an eastern diamondback rattlesnake during a demonstration at Jonesville Park on April 2, 2026. (Candy Fontana Verde/WUFT News)

In situations involving non-venomous snakes outdoors, spraying the animal with a water hose can sometimes encourage it to move away without harm. However, experts say snakes are often misunderstood.

“Snakes aren't out to get you. They're not going to go out of their way to try and bite you or attack you,” said Cory Woliver, an emergency veterinarian and snake relocator. “They’re just living their lives.”

And in many cases, they have been part of the environment long before residents even noticed.

“ If you're seeing an adult snake… that snake's over 10 years old. They've probably been your neighbor or even your roommate for a long time,” Wolf said.