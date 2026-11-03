LIVE UPDATES: Results bar for Florida's Amendment 3 ballot measure

Florida voters will decide on Nov. 3 whether to make one of the biggest changes to the state’s property tax system in decades.

Amendment 3 would raise the homestead exemption on primary residences from $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028. School district property taxes would not be affected. Like all constitutional amendments in Florida, it needs at least 60% of the vote to pass.

The outcome could lower tax bills for homeowners, but it could also cut revenue for local governments, including Alachua County, that rely on property taxes to pay for police, fire, roads, libraries and other services.

Here's a breakdown of Florida's votes on Amendment 3 in the interactive results bar below.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time in Florida, 8 p.m. ET in the western Panhandle. See all other Florida election results here and complete Florida voting coverage here .

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