Three years after Oct. 7 attacks, UF's Hillel Organization dedicated to keeping the memory of lost loved ones alive

Wednesday marked three years since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel that killed over 1,200 people, the deadliest day since the Holocaust for the Jewish population.

The aftermath of this attack has had far-reaching effects in the three years since, sparking an ongoing war in the Middle East, with the involvement of the United States being highly criticized worldwide.

However, at the University of Florida’s Diane and Howard Schilit Hillel, the focus of this emotional day’s anniversary is not on any political or religious tensions.

Instead, events that Hillel put on Tuesday and Wednesday focused on commemorating the lives affected and lost three years ago.

“October 7th was a day that changed Jewish history, and it changed the lives of countless people,” said Jonah Zinn, executive producer of UF Hillel. “It’s important for us to be together to remember lives lost and be together as a community.

Tuesday night’s event, held at the University Auditorium, was dedicated to sharing stories about those affected on October 7th.

“One of the goals was to help people understand that those affected weren’t just far away,” said Jamie Zinn, Chief Advancement Officer for Hillel. “They’re people we knew, people who some of our students are related to. When we as individuals hear a story about people who lost a loved one, it makes it real. It makes it much more powerful and makes it come to life more than any numbers you might see in the news.”

Videos showing the aftermath of the attack, and stories shared by those close to people who were killed on that day reminded attendees of the lasting impact the attack has had on communities.

A large focus of Tuesday Night’s event was fostering a sense of community at UF. Attendees were encouraged to participate in cultural traditions, meet one another and reflect upon shared experiences.

“We live in a world where in far too many places, Jews are afraid to express their identity publicly,” said Jonah Zinn. “We’re fortunate enough that the University of Florida is a place where everyone can come together to support one another.”

While the commemoration event Tuesday night was in a private setting, Wednesday’s October 7th remembrance took place in UF’s Turlington Hall, an open setting available to everybody.

This event was led by Hillel’s student leaders, many of whom not only spent the day informing others about the actions that took place three years ago, but took time to try to foster a sense of community among all UF students.

“We’re so fortunate to have such amazing student leaders, and Hillel works to support them,” said Jonah Zinn. “We’re just incredibly proud of the program that our students put on today.”

Jewish and non-Jewish students alike were encouraged to learn more about the day’s history, and celebrate each other’s similarities rather than differences.

“I think education is key right now in our world, and oftentimes some of the arguments people are getting into are because of miscommunication and misinformation,” said Jamie Zinn.

“So, if even one more person learns about an experience or hears someone's story, I think that makes the world a little bit of a better place."

One of the biggest themes throughout the two-day event was hope. Students and executive members alike shared hope for a resolution in the Middle East, and hope for both their loved ones and everyone involved in an ongoing war.

With approximately 6,500 Jewish undergrads, UF has the largest Jewish population at a public university in the country.

As a result, the community around campus has grown large, with dozens of students gathering around Turlington Hall Wednesday afternoon to sing the Hatikvah, the Israeli National Anthem.

