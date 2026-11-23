Florida's dry season is beginning with a cruel twist: too much water. More than a foot of rain swamped parts of South Florida earlier this month, turning streets into waterways, stranding motorists and prompting states of emergency in Broward County. It's the latest in a remarkable stretch of flooding along Florida's Atlantic coast. And now, as communities struggle to recover, another threat is approaching from the ocean.

Florida River Highest Level Ever Recorded as Extreme Rain Continues - Newsweek - https://t.co/smnEEs8Awv #GoogleAlerts — Florida Issues (@FloridaIssues) November 19, 2026

King tides are returning during Thanksgiving week, raising concerns about more flooding in vulnerable coastal neighborhoods. Florida Storms correspondent Leslie Hudson reports.

And unlike the recent flooding caused by torrential rainfall, king tides can push seawater into streets and neighborhoods even under sunny skies. The highest tides are expected around the Thanksgiving holiday, particularly in low-lying coastal communities. Residents should avoid driving through flooded streets, where saltwater can damage vehicles and hide roadway hazards.