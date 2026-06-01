Parts of north central Florida are in a drought. Here's how it's impacting wildlife

Extreme drought conditions are continuing to spread across North Central Florida, reshaping ecosystems, rehoming wildlife, and limiting food.

How is wildlife at risk?

With water levels dropping rapidly due to limited rainfall in the region, experts said these dry conditions are leading to increased competition among animals.

“Alligators have less space to hunt for fish and those fish are also getting in higher densities, so they can die off due to lack of oxygen in the water when they get to such high densities,” said Bridget Baker, wildlife ecology and conservation veterinarian at the University of Florida. “It's creating more competition among the alligators for space and food and it’s also creating more competition with birds who rely on the fish for food, and birds that don't have as many nesting opportunities.”

Baker said that it’s not just the alligators people should be concerned with. It’s also the manatees. Drought conditions in North Central Florida create low levels in the Suwannee River. Due to this, manatees are spending more time near the surface, increasing the risk of severe boat strikes. The UF Marine Animal Rescue has been asking people in the area to designate a manatee spotter in the boat and look out for their noses at the surface.

“ There's also wild horses and bison in Paynes Prairie. So, it's interesting. People are seeing them more along roadsides where there are ditches filled with water because there's so little water out on the landscape, and obviously, all mammals need water to survive,” said Baker. “So, they're concentrating more in areas that might make them more vulnerable and they may be in greater proximity to predators, like alligators, too.”

Samantha Vetere/WUFT News Paynes Prairie Nature Trail was unusually empty. Again, this is a spot where visitors can see alligators, horses, bison and other wildlife.

What does the future of wildlife in Gainesville look like if this drought continues?

Baker said that manatees are expected to be fine. Around this time of the year, they typically move out of the freshwater springs and riverine systems and relocate into the more coastal regions. However, animals in Paynes Prairie are seemingly at risk.

Paynes Prairie Preserve State Park in Alachua County is home to nearly 300 species of birds, alligators, deer, and even wild-roaming bison and horses. At the park, lower water levels seemed visible with drier wetlands.

“Particularly for the Paynes Prairie area, we'd probably start to see higher mortality rates in the wildlife populations, like the fish, alligators, birds, the bison, and the wild horses,” said Baker. “Those really severe dry conditions for a long time can not only shrink the aquatic habitats, but it can predispose that area to wildfires as well, because there's a lot of peat in there.”

The drought also affects visitor experiences. Drought conditions reduce wildlife activity and this causes animal sightings to be less common. This differs from what tourists coming to state parks, like Paynes Prairie, typically see. According to Baker, visitors have spotted horses drinking water near alligators, a behavior that is uncommon outside of severe drought conditions.

Samantha Vetere/WUFT News Paynes Prairie Nature Trail was unusually empty. Again, this is a spot where visitors can see alligators, horses, bison and other wildlife.

“I think a lot of people are not really conscious of things like this. Everybody knows it's been a dry year, but they aren't necessarily thinking about how that's going to impact the alligators or the birds who come here and nest,” said John Schaller, Paynes Prairie visitor.

Schaller even recalled passing by Paynes Prairie Ecopassage Observation Boardwalk several times and seeing standing water in the swamp, something that is not visible today.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, this has been Alachua County’s driest year in 132 years. The St. Johns River Water Management District even declared the region as being in a Phase II water shortage. University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) said this happens when “there is not enough water to meet current needs or to protect natural systems such as rivers, springs, and aquifers.”

Part of North Central Florida received below-average rainfall, and is expected to decline further as the dry season nears its end.

What can you do?

IFAS states that during phase II, some changes that can help include limiting irrigation during the hottest hours of the day, reducing overall water use, and cutting back on non-essential activities.

Residents are encouraged to be cautious of water usage. Experts say that the best time to use water is early in the morning. It is advised to avoid use during peak heat, water typically gets wasted through evaporation.

A press release from Alachua County advised residents to postpone new landscapes until the rainy season is in full swing. Given the fact that irrigation is limited, this will affect the success of the landscape.

“While we have experienced some rainfall in recent weeks, it will take considerably more to replenish our aquifer,” said Stacie Greco, water resources manager for Alachua County Environmental Protection Department. “Conserving water helps protect our regional water supply and local spring and river flows.”

“There can always be more done to protect wildlife,” said Breana Zimmerman, Paynes Prairie visitor. “It’s sad.”

