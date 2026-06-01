Data suggests Floridians may not be ready for hurricane season. Here's how to get prepared

As Alachua County prepares for a below-average hurricane season, officials warn residents to remain cautious and prepared, regardless of the forecast.

Hurricane season is officially here and according to statistics, Floridians may not be ready for it. In a recently published study, Floridians ranked 28th in disaster preparedness. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 55% chance of a below-average Atlantic hurricane season. National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said El Niño’s impact on the Atlantic basin may suppress hurricane activity. Although a below-average season is forecast, emergency officials still urge residents to prepare for possible storms.

Dionna Williams-Gipson, a Gainesville mother of three, said she prepares by purchasing items for her family’s hurricane kit all at once. Williams-Gipson said these annual trips, though costly, are necessary. She is no stranger to natural disasters, attributing her preparedness to a bad experience she had during a storm that left her without power for an entire week.

Elizabeth Guju, also a mother of three, shares a similar experience. Guju said after watching people around her face complete devastation and displacement after Hurricane Katrina, she isn’t taking chances. She and her family maintain a stockpile of necessities in case of an emergency.

While both emphasized the importance of being prepared for hurricane season ahead of time, this is not the reality for all Gainesville families.

Based on recent Census data in Alachua County, nearly 23% of the community is living below the poverty line. For many residents, it is not financially feasible to spend hundreds of dollars on generators, water bottles and other supplies on June 1.

Jen Grice, director of Alachua County Emergency Management, said hurricane prep doesn’t have to start on June 1. Rather, she suggests buying one item at a time, well before the first day of the season.

“I like to think of things incrementally,” Grice said.

You can start by purchasing one extra non-perishable item that you would typically buy, each time you visit the store. Over time, you can accumulate items you actually use, not just “hurricane-specific” items.

Grice is also a strong advocate for reusing and repurposing containers that can hold water. After thoroughly washing out your old containers, you can fill them with water instead of buying cases of water bottles. When asked for her top advice, she said Alachua County in particular must be prepared for potential debris.

Due to the area’s extensive tree canopy, some of the damage commonly seen after a storm is downed power lines and trees, which can destroy homes. Another major concern for some parts of Alachua County also includes flooding.

One quick and easy way to begin preparing is by signing up for emergency notifications. You can sign up for free by texting “ALACHUA” to 888-777.