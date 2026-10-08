Alachua County Library District celebrates 40 years as funding questions loom over its future

Alachua County’s library district celebrated its 40-year anniversary on Saturday, a month before a ballot measure could threaten its funding.

The library offers more than books. It’s open for residents to use computers and connect with the community while fostering a positive environment. At its 40-year celebration event at the Headquarters Library in Gainesville, around 300 residents participated in an array of family-friendly activities.

Patrons could read while petting their dogs or enjoy arts and crafts like origami, friendship bracelets and paper mosaics. The celebration also included balloon creations, icy treats and opportunities for patrons to have their photos taken for their own “READ” posters.

The celebration looked back at the library district’s history, but the property tax ballot measure before next month could raise questions about the district’s future.

The proposed constitutional amendment would drastically increase property taxes for homeowners, but then leave local cities and counties statewide with billions in lost revenues. This could put government-funded programs and services at risk — including local libraries.

At least 60% voter approval is needed for the amendment to take effect.

If approved, the Florida Policy Institute estimated that the Alachua County Library District could experience approximately $14 million in reduced revenue over fiscal years 2028 and 2029.. The estimate projects a $5.2 million reduction in fiscal year 2028 and an $8.8 million reduction in fiscal year 2029.

The projection has raised concerns about what reduced revenue could mean for library services in the community. For people who have relied on the library throughout their lives, uneasiness goes beyond maintaining a building.

Tina Certain, an Alachua County school board member and Alachua County Commissioner-Elect for District 2, said the library represented an opportunity to access information regardless of a person’s financial circumstances. Certain recalled growing up in a family that could not afford books nor an encyclopedia at home. She said her grandmother struggled to pay the electric bill, but the library provided her with a way to continue reading and learning.

“I was a voracious reader, and I went to the library and checked out books every week,” Certain said. “We couldn’t afford an encyclopedia, but there was an encyclopedia at the library.”

Certain added the taxes that support the library are an investment in the community.

“It’s a tax assessment that I didn’t have to be forced to have, but I don’t complain about paying because I know it’s a benefit and it trickles out,” she said.

Certain is not alone. Kali Blount, a board member of both the Gainesville Community Redevelopment Agency and the county’s housing authority, also emphasized the connection between libraries and access to information.

“We have to reach knowledge. If it’s being withheld, there’s a reason,” Blount said. “Knowledge is the root to peace and power.”

While access to information remains one of the library’s traditional roles, reaching younger residents is another goal.

Shaney Livingston, the library director of the county’s public libraries, said the library has tried reaching children through schools and churches but would like to see more young people using library resources.

“How can we get more kids to come out to libraries in the community?” Livingston said. “We’ve tried reaching out to schools and churches. We don’t have kids coming as much as I would like to see them come.”

Livingston said technology could provide another way to connect with younger patrons.

The challenge comes as libraries continue to change from places primarily associated with books into community spaces offering electronic devices, programming and other resources.

For Certain, however, the importance of the library circles back to its ability to connect people. The anniversary celebration provided an opportunity to recognize that role while introducing another generation to the library.

The library’s future may depend not only on the outcome of the November ballot measure, but also on how the library district and community respond to any following financial challenges.

