How to cast a ballot in Alachua County’s November general election

With the Nov. 3 general election approaching, Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton is urging voters to check their registration, confirm their polling location and plan how they will cast their ballots before Election Day.

Voters can cast ballots by mail, during early voting or on Election Day, but each option has different deadlines and requirements. Changes to vote-by-mail requests and polling locations could affect how some voters cast their ballots this year.

Where should voters start?

The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 5. Voters can register online at VoteAlachua.gov, or in person at any public library, tax collector’s office or the Supervisor of Elections Office, which is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Oct. 5.

Voters who are already registered should check their registration status and make sure their address is current. Barton said this is especially important for University of Florida students who plan to vote in Gainesville.

Students who want to vote in Alachua County should update their address before Election Day. Voters can also update their address at the polls, but Barton said doing so requires additional paperwork and can slow the line.

During the 2024 general election, the line at the J. Wayne Reitz Union wrapped around the building, and Barton’s office sent additional staff to help manage the crowd.

“I want to encourage them to start updating their address now,” she said.

Students who remain registered in their home county can request a vote-by-mail ballot from that county to vote on local races and issues. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office can issue ballots only to voters registered in the county.

What are the different ways to vote?

Early voting begins Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 1. Polling places are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The county is offering 14 days of early voting and giving voters the option to cast their ballots on weekends. Voters can use any of the county’s eight early-voting sites, including the Reitz Union, regardless of their assigned precinct.

Election Day, Nov. 3, is different. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and voters must go to their assigned polling location. Barton said some voters mistakenly return to an early-voting site on Election Day and are turned away.

“Know before you go,” Barton said.

Anyone in line by 7 p.m. can still vote. Barton said a deputy marks the end of the line when polls close to ensure everyone who was waiting on time can cast a ballot.

Students should confirm their assigned polling location before Election Day. Barton said changes involving Precinct 23 and the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts could affect where some students vote on Election Day. Students should check their polling location at VoteAlachua.gov rather than assume they can vote at the Reitz Union.

Alison Keel, chair of the League of Women Voters of Alachua County, encouraged voters to check their registration and choose the voting method that fits their schedule.

“Vote when you can. Vote when it’s convenient,” Keel said.

Luke Levine, a University of Florida student registered to vote in Alachua County, said he voted in the 2024 general election and plans to vote during early voting in November. He said the voting process is easy for college students to understand.

How does voting by mail work?

Voters must request a vote-by-mail ballot by 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Completed ballots must arrive at the elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Barton said ballots are not counted based on their postmark, so voters should allow enough time for delivery.

Voters should make sure they have an active vote-by-mail request on file with their county elections office. Barton said her office sent about 21,000 ballots in its first mailing this year, a number she described as low for the county.

Vote-by-mail ballots arrive in a pink envelope, which Barton said is intended to distinguish them from political mail. Voters return their completed ballots in a white envelope, and postage is prepaid.

Election information and voting materials are displayed on a table at the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office in Gainesville. The materials provide information about voter registration, early voting and vote-by-mail options for the November general election. (Morgan Pravato/WUFT News)

Barton recommends mailing ballots at least a week before Election Day because ballots mailed from Gainesville are routed through Jacksonville before returning to the county.

Voters can also return ballots at secure ballot intake stations at early-voting sites from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1. After early voting ends, ballots can be dropped off at the Supervisor of Elections Office on Nov. 2 and on Election Day. Voters can track their ballot at VoteAlachua.gov.

Voters must sign the return envelope before sending back a ballot. Elections staff compare the signature with the one on file. Barton said a canvassing board reviews signatures that raise questions and tries to accept ballots when possible.

“We always try to side with the voter,” she said.

Signatures can change over time. Barton said voters who believe their signature is outdated should submit a voter registration application with their updated signature before returning their ballot. The application should be submitted separately, not placed inside the ballot envelope.

Voters whose ballots have missing or mismatched signatures will be notified and can submit a cure affidavit by 5 p.m. on the second day after the election. A cure affidavit is a form to correct a missing or mismatched signature on a mail-in ballot. Barton said her staff has even driven to a voter’s home to help resolve signature problems.

“It’s just been that important that their vote count,” she said.

Victoria Figueroa, a University of Florida student registered in Miami-Dade County, requested a vote-by-mail ballot so she could vote on local issues in her home county. She said the process was straightforward.

“It takes two seconds and every vote counts,” she said.

What do voters need to bring to the polls?

Voters casting a ballot in person during early voting or on Election Day must present an acceptable form of identification that includes a photo and signature. Examples include a Florida driver’s license, a Florida identification card or a U.S. passport.

The address on a driver’s license does not have to match the voter’s registration record. Voters should make sure their identification is valid and not expired.

Voters do not need to bring their voter information card. The card lists registration details and polling location but is not an acceptable form of identification. Barton said it can help poll workers locate a voter’s information faster.

Voters who arrive without acceptable identification can still cast a provisional ballot. The ballot will be reviewed by election officials, and voters may need to provide additional documentation by the applicable deadline for their ballot to count. Barton said she does not want anyone to leave a polling place without trying to vote.

How should voters mark and review their ballots?

Alachua County uses paper ballots, and voters should fill in the oval completely. Barton said ballots marked with X’s or check marks may need to be duplicated by election workers. Races may appear on both sides of the ballot. Once a ballot is submitted, it is considered cast, and the elections office cannot issue a replacement.

Vote411.org, a League of Women Voters resource, lets voters enter their address to see candidates on their ballot, read candidate information and review responses to League questions when available.

The site also provides summaries of proposed constitutional amendments and information about groups that support or oppose them.

Keel said the ballot language can be confusing for voters. The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections website also lists local candidates and campaign finance information.

Keel said first-time voters should take their time.

“It’s less scary than a standardized test. It’s not as scary as the SAT or the ACT, and it’s not a test,” Keel said.

Voters do not have to vote in every race on the ballot.

Voters can check their registration, find their polling location and request a vote-by-mail ballot at VoteAlachua.gov. For additional assistance, contact the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office.