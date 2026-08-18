DASHBOARD: 2026 North Central Florida primary results by county
From Alachua to Hernando, Marion to Columbia, we've got you covered.
It's primary night in North Central Florida, and we've got you covered for all things election results.
This is a dashboard for all local elections that will update in real-time throughout the evening. Click your county below to jump straight to the results by county.
Editor's Note: WUFT is part of a collective of newsrooms across the state testing new election night software. The counties labeled "No Data" will link directly to that county's official results page.
|Alachua
|Bradford
|Citrus
|Clay
|Columbia
|Dixie
|Gilchrist
|Hamilton
|Hernando
|Lake
|Levy
|Marion
|Putnam
|Sumter
|Taylor
|Union
|No Data:
|Baker
|Lafayette
|Suwannee