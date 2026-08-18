WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DASHBOARD: 2026 North Central Florida primary results by county

WUFT | By Anthony Montalto
Published August 18, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
election
election

From Alachua to Hernando, Marion to Columbia, we've got you covered.

It's primary night in North Central Florida, and we've got you covered for all things election results.

This is a dashboard for all local elections that will update in real-time throughout the evening. Click your county below to jump straight to the results by county.

Editor's Note: WUFT is part of a collective of newsrooms across the state testing new election night software. The counties labeled "No Data" will link directly to that county's official results page.

AlachuaBradfordCitrusClayColumbia
DixieGilchristHamiltonHernandoLake
LevyMarionPutnamSumterTaylor
UnionNo Data:BakerLafayetteSuwannee

Alachua

Bradford

Citrus

Clay

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Hernando

Lake

Levy

Marion

Putnam

Sumter

Taylor

Union
Tags
Government and Politics politicselectionslocalNorth Central FloridaAlachua CountyMarion CountyLevy CountyLafayette CountyBradford CountyCitrus CountyClay CountyColumbia CountyDixie CountyGilchrist CountyHernando CountyLake CountyLevy CountyPutnam CountySumter CountyTaylor CountyUnion CountyBaker CountySuwannee County
Anthony Montalto
Anthony oversees news story editing and publication on WUFT.org.
See stories by Anthony Montalto

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required