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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

"Homeless week:" Apartment cleanups leave some college students stranded

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published August 13, 2026 at 1:49 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • It's something students call "homeless week" -- when old apartment leases end before new ones begin.
  • Later, experts warn voters they'll need to become fact checkers of AI this election season.
  • Plus, An unconventional charity event this weekend is raising money for a local school -- it's the Cedar Key Shark Swim.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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