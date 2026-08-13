"Homeless week:" Apartment cleanups leave some college students stranded
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:
- It's something students call "homeless week" -- when old apartment leases end before new ones begin.
- Later, experts warn voters they'll need to become fact checkers of AI this election season.
- Plus, An unconventional charity event this weekend is raising money for a local school -- it's the Cedar Key Shark Swim.