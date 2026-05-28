The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



A closer look at how district rezoning is affecting an elementary school teacher in Alachua County.

Later, a new edition of our Snap Chats segment, where we talk to photographers about their work. This week, we'll hear about a photo of a masonry competition in a local prison.

Plus, hurricane season is starting soon. We'll have a breakdown of the forecast and a lighthearted story to an otherwise stressful time of year.