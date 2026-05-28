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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Closer look at how district rezoning is affecting an elementary school teacher in Alachua County

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published May 28, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • A closer look at how district rezoning is affecting an elementary school teacher in Alachua County.
  • Later, a new edition of our Snap Chats segment, where we talk to photographers about their work. This week, we'll hear about a photo of a masonry competition in a local prison.
  • Plus, hurricane season is starting soon. We'll have a breakdown of the forecast and a lighthearted story to an otherwise stressful time of year.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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