Local nonprofit works to ease transition from incarceration to freedom

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



A local nonprofit is working to ease the transition from incarceration to freedom.

Plus, a story of climate migration that's not too far from home, for NPR's Climate Solutions Week.

And, whether they're smushed on your car bumper or crawling on your leg, lovebugs are here this week. We'll talk to an entomologist about how to avoid them.