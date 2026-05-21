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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Local nonprofit works to ease transition from incarceration to freedom

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • A local nonprofit is working to ease the transition from incarceration to freedom.
  • Plus, a story of climate migration that's not too far from home, for NPR's Climate Solutions Week.
  • And, whether they're smushed on your car bumper or crawling on your leg, lovebugs are here this week. We'll talk to an entomologist about how to avoid them.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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