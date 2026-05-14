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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

The plan to pump treated wastewater from Jacksonville isn't off the table

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published May 14, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • Despite a letter from a Florida legislator, the proposed plan to pump treated wastewater from Jacksonville to North Central Florida isn't off the table just yet.
  • Later, a new investigation into the Florida lottery found a handful of winners who have won over 100 times.
  • Plus, a teen jazz fusion band is hitting the stage thanks to a Gainesville nonprofit.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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