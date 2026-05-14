The plan to pump treated wastewater from Jacksonville isn't off the table

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



Despite a letter from a Florida legislator, the proposed plan to pump treated wastewater from Jacksonville to North Central Florida isn't off the table just yet.

Later, a new investigation into the Florida lottery found a handful of winners who have won over 100 times.

Plus, a teen jazz fusion band is hitting the stage thanks to a Gainesville nonprofit.