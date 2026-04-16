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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Gainesville Regional Airport is under new leadership

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published April 16, 2026 at 2:26 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • First, Gainesville Regional Airport has a new CEO. WUFT's Ailee Shanes interviewed Ferdinand Mehrlich on why he came to Gainesville, and what he plans to accomplish.
  • Later, Host Kristin Chermont Spina traveled to Paynes Prairie to talk to an author about her new book on a unique Florida bird that has survived against all odds.
  • Plus, Planet Money wrote a book! WUFT's Glenn Richards spoke with the author and host about what readers can expect.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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