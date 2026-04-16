Gainesville Regional Airport is under new leadership

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

First, Gainesville Regional Airport has a new CEO. WUFT's Ailee Shanes interviewed Ferdinand Mehrlich on why he came to Gainesville, and what he plans to accomplish.



Later, Host Kristin Chermont Spina traveled to Paynes Prairie to talk to an author about her new book on a unique Florida bird that has survived against all odds.



Plus, Planet Money wrote a book! WUFT's Glenn Richards spoke with the author and host about what readers can expect.