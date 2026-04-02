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The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

The town of Melrose hosted its first Wildflowers Music Festival

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published April 2, 2026 at 2:32 PM EDT
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:

  • The town of Melrose hosted its first Wildflowers Music Festival. Organizers called it a success, while neighbors called it a disruption. WUFT has been following the story from the beginning.
  • Later, Marion County schools is considering rezoning some elementary schools on the north end of the county.
  • Plus, NASA successfully launched four astronauts on a mission around the moon for the first time in over 50 years.
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
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