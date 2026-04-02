The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom. Coming up on the show:



The town of Melrose hosted its first Wildflowers Music Festival. Organizers called it a success, while neighbors called it a disruption. WUFT has been following the story from the beginning.

Later, Marion County schools is considering rezoning some elementary schools on the north end of the county.

Plus, NASA successfully launched four astronauts on a mission around the moon for the first time in over 50 years.