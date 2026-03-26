The GPD has yet to sign an agreement with ICE
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The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom.
Coming up on the show:
- Gainesville police are coming to terms with having to sign the 287(g) agreement, which they have seemingly pushed back against.
- Next, we hear a conversation with a multi-Grammy Award-winning music director who leads the Buffalo Philharmonic.
- Plus, the Gators men's basketball team lost their chance at a national title this year by one point. How are UF students reacting?