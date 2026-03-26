WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

The GPD has yet to sign an agreement with ICE

By Kristin Chermont Spina
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The Rundown from WUFT News explores our community from top to bottom.

Coming up on the show:

  • Gainesville police are coming to terms with having to sign the 287(g) agreement, which they have seemingly pushed back against.
  • Next, we hear a conversation with a multi-Grammy Award-winning music director who leads the Buffalo Philharmonic.
  • Plus, the Gators men's basketball team lost their chance at a national title this year by one point. How are UF students reacting?
The Rundown
Kristin Chermont Spina
Kristin Chermont Spina is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Chermont Spina
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required