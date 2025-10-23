Fall harvests, pumpkin patch enthusiasts and the return of Rocky Horror
This week on The Rundown:
- You may know that vaping can be harmful to your health, but did you know throwing them out can be harmful to the environment?
- We learn about planting and harvesting fall vegetables in a new series we are calling "Dig In!"
- Sticking to our fall theme, we visit a pumpkin patch in Micanopy where we hear from families and pumpkin enthusiasts young and old as they head outdoors and take advantage of the cooler weather.
- Last, the Rocky Horror Picture show is currently showing at the Hippodrome, we hear from those who love it.
Dana Hill is filling in for Kristin Moorehead this week.