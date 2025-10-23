WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
The Rundown From WUFT News
The Rundown

Fall harvests, pumpkin patch enthusiasts and the return of Rocky Horror

By Kristin Moorehead,
Dana Hill
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week on The Rundown:

  • You may know that vaping can be harmful to your health, but did you know throwing them out can be harmful to the environment?
  • We learn about planting and harvesting fall vegetables in a new series we are calling "Dig In!"
  • Sticking to our fall theme, we visit a pumpkin patch in Micanopy where we hear from families and pumpkin enthusiasts young and old as they head outdoors and take advantage of the cooler weather.
  • Last, the Rocky Horror Picture show is currently showing at the Hippodrome, we hear from those who love it.

Dana Hill is filling in for Kristin Moorehead this week.

The Rundown
Kristin Moorehead
Kristin Moorehead is a Multimedia Content Producer and the Morning Edition anchor for WUFT News.
See stories by Kristin Moorehead
Dana Hill
Dana Hill is a producer and director for WUFT-FM 89.1 and host of Animal Airwaves Live and Encore.
See stories by Dana Hill
