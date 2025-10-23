Fall harvests, pumpkin patch enthusiasts and the return of Rocky Horror

This week on The Rundown:



You may know that vaping can be harmful to your health, but did you know throwing them out can be harmful to the environment?

We learn about planting and harvesting fall vegetables in a new series we are calling "Dig In!"

Sticking to our fall theme, we visit a pumpkin patch in Micanopy where we hear from families and pumpkin enthusiasts young and old as they head outdoors and take advantage of the cooler weather.

Last, the Rocky Horror Picture show is currently showing at the Hippodrome, we hear from those who love it.

Dana Hill is filling in for Kristin Moorehead this week.