"Dig In!" series explores fall gardening tips with UF experts

WUFT | By Kristin Moorehead
Published October 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM EDT

If you've been thinking about getting into gardening but aren't sure where to start, now might be the perfect time to "Dig In!"

In this new occasional series hosted by Kristin Moorehead, she will talk with experts from the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Recently, Moorehead spoke with Tom Wichman, Assistant Director for the Florida-Friendly Landscaping program, and Wendy Wilber, Statewide Coordinator for the Master Gardener Volunteer program. This week, they discuss planting and harvesting fall vegetables.
