How Florida's drought can affect wildlife
Ways To Subscribe
On today's show:
- We hear from WUFT Report for America corps member Rose Schnabel about how drought can affect wildlife — and humans.
- Later, we're debuting a new series called Uncelebrated: people who fly under the radar yet help the world turn. This week we'll hear from a crossing guard.
- Plus, did you know you can get a permit to cut down a Christmas tree in the Ocala National Forest? We'll hear from a family who's been doing just that for nearly 20 years.