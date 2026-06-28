WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS 2026

This episode features the 2026 edition of WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS. The event will be on Friday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field in Gainesville. The Celebrate 250 concert will also include a presentation of the colors by the UF Billy Mitchell Drill Team before the Gainesville Community Band plays a selection of patriotic favorites. The fireworks show presented by Attorney Dan Newlin will begin at 9:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the University of Florida, the City of Gainesville and GRU Storm Central.

Gary Langford from the Gainesville Community Band and Gainesville Pops, Justin McKenzie and JG Shermyen from The Savants and Jordan Mobley from the Jordan Mobley Jam Band share information on their groups and their performances. The event is free and open to the public and attendees can enjoy a picnic on the grass or sample culinary treats from food trucks on site while listening to music and waiting for a fabulous fireworks show.

FANFARES & FIREWORKS

Friday, July 3 | 6 to 10 p.m.

University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field

605 Woodlawn Drive

Gainesville

www.wuft.org/fireworks