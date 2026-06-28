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Tell Me About It

WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS 2026

By Sue Wagner
Published June 28, 2026 at 7:30 AM EDT
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WUFT's Fanfares & Fireworks - July 3, 2026 - 6-10 p.m. - UF Bandshell at Flavet Field.

This episode features the 2026 edition of WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS. The event will be on Friday, July 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field in Gainesville. The Celebrate 250 concert will also include a presentation of the colors by the UF Billy Mitchell Drill Team before the Gainesville Community Band plays a selection of patriotic favorites. The fireworks show presented by Attorney Dan Newlin will begin at 9:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the University of Florida, the City of Gainesville and GRU Storm Central.

Gary Langford from the Gainesville Community Band and Gainesville Pops, Justin McKenzie and JG Shermyen from The Savants and Jordan Mobley from the Jordan Mobley Jam Band share information on their groups and their performances. The event is free and open to the public and attendees can enjoy a picnic on the grass or sample culinary treats from food trucks on site while listening to music and waiting for a fabulous fireworks show.

FANFARES & FIREWORKS
Friday, July 3 | 6 to 10 p.m. 
University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field
605 Woodlawn Drive
Gainesville
www.wuft.org/fireworks

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is WUFT's Community Relations Coordinator, the host of Tell Me About It, and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat. She can be reached at swagner@wuft.org.
See stories by Sue Wagner
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