Celebrate July 4th on the 3rd at WUFT’s Fanfares & Fireworks

WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS will return to Gainesville on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 6 p.m. at the University of Florida Bandshell at Flavet Field. Admission is free and the gate opens at 5 p.m.

WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS provides an opportunity for families to picnic on the grass and enjoy musical performances including The Jordan Mobley Jam Band, The Savants and traditional patriotic favorites by the Gainesville Community Band and the Gainesville "POPS" under the direction of Gary Langford. The Billy Mitchell Drill Team will serve as the color guard at the beginning of the performance. WUFT-FM Local “Morning Edition” host Glenn Richards will serve as emcee.

A spectacular fireworks display from Skylighters of Florida will honor the 250th birthday of the USA and will be set to the music of the Gainesville Community Band will begin at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are presented by Attorney Dan Newlin.

The annual Independence Day eve event is presented by the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications’ public media properties WUFT 89.1/90.1, WUFT-TV and WUFT Classic 102.7 FM. Sponsors include the University of Florida, the City of Gainesville and GRU Storm Central.

During the event, LifeSouth Blood Center will conduct a blood drive. Water and Pepsi products will be available for sale and food trucks will be on site. More information is available at www.wuft.org/fireworks.

For safety reasons, please do not bring dogs, sparklers, drones or alcohol to the event. Coolers are allowed but may be subject to search by the University Police Department.

WUFT-TV 5.1 will broadcast a one-hour special, “WUFT’s FANFARES & FIREWORKS” on Saturday, July 4 at 7 p.m. featuring highlights from the July 3 event performances.

CONTACT: Sue Wagner, 352-294-7138, swagner@wuft.org