Tell Me About It

2025 Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show

By Sue Wagner
Published November 9, 2025 at 7:30 AM EST
Street scene from a Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show.
Street scene from a Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show.

This episode features 44th annual Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show on Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is ranked among the 200 best shows in the U.S. by Sunshine Artist magazine. It features more than 175 artist genres including pottery, painting, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry and glass. There will also be live music on two stages, aerial arts, performing arts, a kids zone, a participation station and international culinary experiences. The event is presented by the City of Gainesville Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

Lili Tzho, Downtown Festival and Art Show Coordinator shares information on the juried artists competing for prizes, the featured emerging artists, musical performances and street performers, children’s activities, non-profit booths and how to enjoy all that the annual acclaimed art festival has to offer.

2025 Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show
Nov. 15-16 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
111 E. University Avenue, Gainesville
Website: www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net
Facebook: facebook.com/GNVDowntownFestival
Instagram: @GNVDowntownFestival

Female dance performer at the Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show.
1 of 3  — circus6.JPG
A dance performer at the Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show.
Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show
Artist in a booth at the Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show.
2 of 3  — Artist #7.JPG
Artist in a booth at the Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show.
Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show
Street scene at the Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show.
3 of 3  — IMG_0980.png
Street scene at the Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show.
Gainesville Downtown Festival and Art Show

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

