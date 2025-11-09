This episode features 44th annual Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show on Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is ranked among the 200 best shows in the U.S. by Sunshine Artist magazine. It features more than 175 artist genres including pottery, painting, sculpture, mixed media, jewelry and glass. There will also be live music on two stages, aerial arts, performing arts, a kids zone, a participation station and international culinary experiences. The event is presented by the City of Gainesville Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs.

Lili Tzho, Downtown Festival and Art Show Coordinator shares information on the juried artists competing for prizes, the featured emerging artists, musical performances and street performers, children’s activities, non-profit booths and how to enjoy all that the annual acclaimed art festival has to offer.

2025 Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show

Nov. 15-16 | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

111 E. University Avenue, Gainesville

Website: www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net

Facebook: facebook.com/GNVDowntownFestival

Instagram: @GNVDowntownFestival