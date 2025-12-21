Increase in home prices puts pressure on rent, too

Have you looked at purchasing a home within the last few years?

If so, you've probably discovered that rent and housing prices are quite high. Young people are now struggling to fulfill the American dream of buying a home.

That’s the view of Anne Ray, Interim Director of the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies at the University of Florida.

WUFT's Gabe Vargas recently spoke with her. He began by asking the obvious question: Why are rent prices are so high?

Listen to his story.

