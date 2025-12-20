The science of tears: It's OK to cry

Crying is not inherently a bad thing. It can actually be the body’s natural process of healing.

That’s according to Kanika Inglett. She’s a former microbiology professor at the University of Florida. Today, she’s a mental health counselor. She says tears help release pent-up stress and tension.

And it’s not simply water and salt that’s being released in a tear; it is the actual stress hormone.

WUFT’s Faith Smith spoke with her about why crying isn’t embraced more in today’s culture, despite its apparent benefits. She first asks Inglett “how do you interpret the role of crying in emotional healing?”

