This episode features Beyond120, a program launched in 2018 through a passion for connecting students in the University of Florida College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with tangible, real-world experiences that help them transpose the relevance of their degree with their future professions. It takes 120 hours to earn a degree at UF. This experiential learning center, featuring a team of 11 professionals, offers infinite ways to navigate the college journey and prepare for life beyond graduation. The program equips students with experiential learning opportunities, professional development, and career connections to navigate diverse career paths with confidence.

Beyond120 Director Taylor Stokes has U.S. and international experience in leadership development, community engagement, career services and university-business partnerships. She shares information on Beyond120 partnerships, collaborations and success stories on how students have found a path to career success.

UF College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Beyond120

More information available at: beyond120.clas.ufl.edu

