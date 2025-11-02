WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Me About It

UF College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Beyond120

By Sue Wagner
Published November 2, 2025 at 7:30 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This episode features Beyond120, a program launched in 2018 through a passion for connecting students in the University of Florida College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with tangible, real-world experiences that help them transpose the relevance of their degree with their future professions. It takes 120 hours to earn a degree at UF. This experiential learning center, featuring a team of 11 professionals, offers infinite ways to navigate the college journey and prepare for life beyond graduation. The program equips students with experiential learning opportunities, professional development, and career connections to navigate diverse career paths with confidence.

Beyond120 Director Taylor Stokes has U.S. and international experience in leadership development, community engagement, career services and university-business partnerships. She shares information on Beyond120 partnerships, collaborations and success stories on how students have found a path to career success.

UF College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Beyond120
More information available at: beyond120.clas.ufl.edu

Tell Me About It
Sue Wagner
Sue is the host of Tell Me About It and the voice of Health in a Heartbeat.
See stories by Sue Wagner
Latest Episodes

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required